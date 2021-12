Gazette photographer Kevin Brady has been out and about in South Shields taking close up photos of 12 different locations across the town.

Can you work out whereabouts in South Shields each of the places are?

Each image will have a clue to go with it to help you work out where in the town it is.

Good luck and be sure to check out all the answers at the end.

1. Where is it? The perfect place for a bargain. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Do you know where this is? A state of the art cultural venue. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Take a guess? The place where north and south are connected. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Any ideas? The ideal place to begin or end a journey. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales