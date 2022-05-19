Cancer campaigner raises almost £2,000 at charity night in memory of mum who fought the disease

Jo Hogg, from Marsden, held a charity fundraiser night at The Cleadon Club to fund research for The Ovarian Cancer Charity, for a cause that not only has affected her family but her too.

In 2008, Jo lost her mother, Lilian Elsie Williamson aged 55 to ovarian cancer and once again the disease struck the family taking the life of her cousin only in her 40s.

The 47-year-old mum-of-two discovered she carried the BRAC1 gene increasing her risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer, with further checks showing she had the early signs of cancer.

Jo Hogg and entertainer Ophelia Balls

Between 2013 and 2020, she underwent a number of surgeries, including a hysterectomy and mastectomy, to save her life.

Jo has described the last 13 years as a ‘journey’ as none of the surgeries she had went to plan creating a lot of uncertainty at the time.

Since the passing of her mother she has work tirelessly raising money for the charity, with her latest event raising £1,700.

Jo said: “The night went really well, I would have liked more people to have been there but it was still good. The money will help the charity a lot and hopefully cure more people instead of misdiagnosis.”

Jo’s fundraising efforts has always been a tribute to her mum because the family didn’t know much about the disease until it took the life of Lilian.

She added: “It’s because of her I do what I do.”

The fundraising night on Saturday, May 14, featured a buffet, live entertainment from Ophelia Balls, a singer, and a raffle.

A spokesperson from Ovarian Cancer was thrilled with Jo’s fundraising efforts, adding: “We are truly grateful for your support and the time and effort you have put in to fundraising for us.

"It’s thanks to wonderful people like you that we are able to fund the next generation of ovarian cancer research which will improve the lives and prospects for women today and in the future.”