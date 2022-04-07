Cancer charity appealing for more volunteers to help out

The charity operates throughout the North East and provides transport to and from hospital for cancer patients free of charge.

Daft as a Brush is appealing to people in South Tyneside who can spare their time and become volunteers for the charity.

Volunteering opportunities include driving the ambulances or acting as companion to support cancer patients in the vehicle and during treatment if they require it.

Daft as a Brush has volunteers all across the North East but South Tyneside is an area that requires more people to help out to reduce the amount of volunteers travelling from other parts of the region to help out.

With petrol prices on the rise, more volunteers in South Tyneside will help cut down fuel costs and overall costs to the charity.

David Wilson, Development Manager said: “Our volunteers are everything, everyone you see driving an ambulance is a volunteer. Without those volunteers Daft as a Brush doesn’t happen.

"The feedback we get from patients every day is all about the volunteers and how compassionate and friendly they are, everything that makes a volunteer.”

The charity works alongside NHS Volunteer Services to ensure all volunteers have the necessary training for their role.