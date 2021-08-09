Cancer survivor who fought rare illness at 15 follows dream of helping others to become charity ambassador

Phoebe Hedley, 22

Phoebe Hedley, from Cleadon, was 15 when doctors found a large tumour in her abdomen and was diagnosed with a rare illness called desmoid fibromatosis.

However, after undergoing a year of gruelling chemotherapy, Phoebe, now 22, overcame the illness and went on to graduate from Newcastle University and become an ambassador to a charity close to her heart, Climbing Out.

Working alongside Climbing Out, which rebuilds confidence, self-esteem and motivation in adults following a life-changing injury, illness or trauma, Phoebe has been raising funds for the charity and supporting others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe Hedley, 22

As well as this, Phoebe has also become an ambassador for Teenage Cancer Trust and will soon be starting a masters degree in speech therapy, where she will be able to follow her dream of helping others.

Phoebe, who is a Rotary Youth Leader, has been sharing her experiences with the Rotary Club of Washington, who are all extremely proud of everything she has achieved.

Rotarian Neil McOnie, said: “Phoebe has been doing some amazing work and is following her dream of helping others. The Climbing Out charity is a life saver and since becoming a Rotarian Youth Leader, the opportunities and support she’s had alongside Climbing Out has allowed her to become the person she is today.”

The Climbing Out charity offers help and support to anyone who has suffered physical and mental trauma in their life and also offers week long residentials offering support through activities such as hiking, kayaking and rowing.

During the pandemic, Phoebe has been doing volunteer work for refugee charity NEST and has also been raising awareness for desmoid fibromatosis.

Since recovering from the illness, Phoebe has taken part in a number of fundraisers to raise awareness of the condition, including a 100ft abseil from Newcastle RVI and a virtual hike.

The Rotary Club of Washington are wishing Phoebe well on her next journey and will be supporting her all the way.