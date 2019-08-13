Care worker has charity head shave in memory of brother and close friend who both died from cancer
A care home worker has braved the shave to support those with cancer in memory of her brother and a close friend who died from the disease.
Catherine Storey, a general assistant at Willowdene Care Home, in Victoria Road West, Hebburn, raised over £435 through a sponsored head shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support – this year’s chosen charity of the Hill Care Group, which operates the care home.
She has also donated her lost locks to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
Catherine was supported on the day of the shave, which took place at the care home, by her husband Mark, father-in-law Jeff and sons Paul and Robert.
She said: “I wanted to do this in memory of my brother Jeff and a close friend, who died from the disease.
“It feels a bit weird to shave my head but I didn’t want to do a run.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It’s took me 10 years to grow my hair long. But it’s only hair and it’ll grow back.”
She added: “Thanks to my family and to Christine Chandler, Willowdene’s activities coordinator, for their support. Thank you to everyone who has sponsored me. Every penny is gratefully received and support those with cancer.”
Christine said: “I’m so proud of Catherine for doing this. What an incredible person she is.”
Chloe Kirkham, from Halo Hairdressers, in Hebburn, shaved Catherine’s head.