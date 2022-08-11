Carers charity to host beach day in South Shields for carers and their children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 200 ‘kinship carers’ from across the region, including their children, are expected to enjoy a day at Sandhaven beach, South Shields, courtesy of Kinship, which provides advice, support and training in the care sector.

Kinship carers are family members and friends who step up to raise children when their parents aren’t able to, often in a time of crisis.

The beach day, scheduled to run from 10.30am – 5pm on Wednesday, August 17, will allow carers and children to get together to spend quality time together and have a day of fun away from the difficulties that often come with being a carer.

Out and about Sandhaven Beach.

The day at South Shields beach will consist of playing a range of games, building sandcastles, swimming, picnicking and more.

Janet Knight, Media and PR Consultant at Kinship, said: “Being a kinship carer can feel isolating, as it’s so difficult to get the help you need whether that’s financial, emotional or practical support. Many kinship carers don’t have the money for school holiday activities for the children or able to buy new school uniforms, on top of rising energy and fuel bills.

“That’s why Kinship is so important and days like this when kinship families can come together, have fun and share experiences and advice are invaluable.”

Kinship carers are struggling financially and this has been made worse by the cost-of-living crisis. Unlike foster carers, kinship carers do not receive a financial allowance to help them cover the costs of raising a child.

The charity wants the Government to act urgently and provide kinship families with a standard non-means tested financial allowance the same as foster carers, as many Kinship carers have to turn to community fridges and food banks to feed their families.