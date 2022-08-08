And today (Monday, August 8) means we’re shining a light on a certain type of pet as International Cat Day is celebrated.

Launched in 2002 to support the public in learning about cats’ welfare and protection, the annual awareness day also aims to improve feline health and welfare.

Ahead of International Cat Day’s arrival, we called on North East families to share photos and messages in recognition of their cute cats.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much happiness, love and warmth pets bring to our lives with some of your paw-some pictures.

Thank you to everyone who contributed a photo – we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

Ears perked up Tinks takes a seat at the kitchen table, ready for dinner. Photo: Melissa Suffield

Lucky charm A beautiful close-up portrait of Luna. What a girl! Photo: Lisa Taylor

Cheeky chops Simba takes some time for himself to enjoy the sunshine, and rightly so. Photo: Pamela Spour

Double trouble Teddy and Milo catch 40 winks and enjoy a cuddle too. Photo: LeeLee Gee