Charity champion walks a mile for each person killed in Manchester Arena terror attack in aid of Chloe and Liam Trust

Charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews is today paying tribute to all 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack, including the teenage couple from South Shields who died in the horror incident.

Colin, who goes by the name of Big Pink Dress as he wears colourful outfits, is doing 20 laps of Bents Park, the equivalent to 22 miles.

Colin Burgin-Plews taking part in today's walk in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The event is raising money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in the attack which happened two years ago on Wednesday.

Colin has been joined by a number of other walkers for the fundraiser for which he has the backing of both Chloe and Liam's families.

Colin, who recently did the London Marathon and the Sunderland City 10k, said: "We just want to keep the memories of Chloe and Liam alive.

"Last year I did the Manchester 10k, which was on my birthday, and I laid some flowers down at the Arena in memory of them. It was so sad.

Colin Burgin-Plews taking part in today's walk alongside others.

"My son was at school with Chloe and when she died it really struck a chord. I couldn't imagine my child not coming home.

"I hope we've raised about £1,500 from today, which would be fantastic."

The Co-Op's Mortimer Road store in South Shields has been helping with fundraising for the trust, with more than £28,000 generated last year.

Area manager Michael Boucher, one of those taking part in the walk, said: "We've set ourselves a target of £10,000 this year so we hope to achieve that.

Walkers taking part in today's event at Bents Park.

"What Colin is doing is brilliant and it's just great to be a part of."

Chloe's mum Lisa said: "It's nice to see people out here giving up their time.

"We felt it was important to come and show support for Colin and the others because of the effort that's being put in.

"And it's not often you see someone in a massive pink dress walking around Bents Park either.

"We also want to thank everyone who has helped out today. It means a lot to us."

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up to nurture the talents of young aspiring sportspeople and performers to help them reach their full potential - something the much-loved couple will never be able to do - through the use of bursaries.

Chloe was a gifted performer while Liam was a talented cricketer.

The two areas were chosen by their families to link with the passion the couple had for their respective talents,

Since the charity was launched in 2017, thousands of pounds have been paid out to help young performers and sportspeople in South Tyneside and beyond, from funding equipment and performing arts tuition fees, to helping fund trips to national and international competitions.

Information on the trust is available at www.facebook.com/ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever