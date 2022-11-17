Cheerleaders jump for joy after a £25,000 move to their new home in South Shields

South Tyneside JETS is a competitive cheerleading club, formed in 2010. In need of a move, in February this year the club found a suitable hall at Chuter Ede Community Association on Galsworthy Road in South Shields.

The club paid for the move by saving hard for years from subscriptions, as well as arranging a series of fundraising events.

Now, following months of hard work, the 200 cheerleaders are loving their new gym after the money was spent on the re-fit at Chuter Ede.

South Tyneside JETS are delighted to be in their new Chuter Ede home after a self-financed £25,000 move.

It has a seven-panel competition sprung floor, a smaller five-panel floor, a tumble track and an array of swish new training equipment.

But even more importantly, the club now has unlimited access to the gym which is exclusively theirs to use as they please.

This is a luxury they were not able to enjoy at their previous home at the South Tyneside Gymnastics Centre at Temple Park.

The JETS are open to all athletes aged 4+ offering competition teams from Tiny Cheer up to Senior Cheer, tumbling sessions, stretch classes, one-to-ones and recreational “cheer for fun” sessions. Cheerleading includes stunting, tumbling, jumping and dancing.

The club is open to athletes aged four to adult.

Director and head coach Emma McArdle said: “We are incredibly proud of our new gym, its a very special moment for us as we've always had very limited access to training days and times.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement for us all. It’s hard to put into words how we feel to just have the freedom to do what we want, have as many classes as we want, open to as many athletes as we want. It really is amazing.

“We started out with only 12 athletes in a school hall back in 2010. Our programme has gone from strength to strength. We now accommodate almost 200 team members and are growing every day.

The club has made the £25,000 move to Chuter Ede.

“There’s a place for everyone at South Tyneside JETS. All you have to do is register your interest on our website and help us find the best team or class for you.

"We pride ourselves on being affordable and accessible to all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

The club was founded in 2010.

The cheerleading club is now based at Chuter Ede Community Association on Galsworthy Road in South Shields.

Members learn to do incredible things.

Loving life at the new gym.

