David Allwood, 34, has set out to raise money for The Charlie & Carter Foundation which provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children with life limiting conditions that require 24 hour nursing care or specialist nursing facilities.

The fundraiser who lives in Clapham, London has chosen to support the charity as part of his efforts to win the Mr Gay England title.

David, alongside husband Peter from Hartlepool, has previously held LGBTQ campaigns to combat loneliness in the gay community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David is raising money for South Shields based charity.

He said: “I have always been involved in fundraising and I started focusing on my community and how I could help others. I’m over the moon to be a finalist of Mr Gay England and it’s a really positive competition because it’s based on how much you raise.

"When I met the founder of this fantastic charity, I was lost for words and brought to tears so I really want to raise as much as I can for them. They do so many positive things like providing financial support for families of seriously ill children.”

The final of Mr Gay England is set to take place on August 20 at Alnwick Gardens.

David hopes to win the title of Mr Gay England.

David added: “I love being in the North East and we spend a lot of time here with Peter being from Hartlepool so it’s lovely coming up for the finals.

"I hope to raise as much as I can for this truly great charity.”

You can donate to David’s fund here.