Chris Ramsey makes it through to Week 5 of Strictly Come Dancing - but viewers are shocked to learn who is heading home
South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has made it through to week five of Strictly Come Dancing thanks to the public’s support.
Chris and partner Karen Hauer found themselves in the bottom half of the leaderboard despite two of the judges giving their jive a standing ovation.
The couple scored 26 points with their performance to Elton John’s Saturday Night – making it their joint top score of the series.
They were the first on the dancefloor on Saturday, October 12, and were also the first couple to be told they’d made it to next week’s show.
But who won’t be joining them in week five of Strictly Come Dancing?
Couples Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, and Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell found themselves in the dance off.
But it was Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin who found himself heading home.
He said he is "absolutely gutted" after making a shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.
Former England footballer Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Paralympian Will Bayley had been the bookies' favourites to leave the BBC One show.
But Griffin, 34, partnered with Dianne Buswell, 30, became the third celebrity to go.
The pair faced a dance-off with Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, after judges' scores were combined with viewers' votes.
All the judges - Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse - opted to save the viscountess.
Griffin said: "I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs... I've absolutely loved it."
Australian dancer Buswell said she was "sad" Griffin will not be able to demonstrate more of his "talent".
And she said: "His work ethic is insane. I see him everywhere practising and I couldn't have asked for a better partner."
Griffin and Buswell performed a Cha Cha Cha at the weekend.
Viscountess Weymouth and Skorjanec performed a jive which, after the dance-off, judges said was "stronger, cleaner and focused".
Celebrities James Cracknell and Anneka Rice have already exited this year's series.
The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor next week.
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two airs on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.