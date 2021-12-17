Climate change action group set to host first meeting for South Tyneside

Mothers Climate Action Network

Mothers CAN (Mothers' Climate Action Network) is a national network of mums taking action on climate. The group are keen to have more mothers onboard and is hosting it’s fist event for South Tyneside in January.

The virtual meeting will encourage mothers to come together and talk about climate change and positive ways we can make a difference to the environment for future generations.

Groups around the country are already working on issues like safer cycle routes, getting councils to start cloth nappy schemes, or setting up air pollution monitoring outside schools. Whatever ideas you have Mothers CAN will support members turn their ideas into practical action.

Kay Polley, Community Organiser at Mothers Can said: “ We were set up by mums who were worried about what climate change meant for them and their children, but who also felt completely overwhelmed and not sure what they could do about it.

"We provide all the support and training mums need to make positive changes in their local community, so you don't have to be an expert on climate change to join the network, and you definitely don't have to be leading the perfect eco-friendly lifestyle!”

The virtual meeting takes places Thursday, 20 January, 8pm – 9.30pm. Register for the zoom meeting by visiting https://actionnetwork.org/events/south-tyneside-mothers-can-meet