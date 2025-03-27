Lady Gaga new tour: Closest place for Geordies to see to see 'Mayhem' and how to get tickets
Off the back of her new album having been released, Lady Gaga is set to take MAYHEM on a world tour in 2025 - with the ‘Abracadabra’ singer announcing four dates in the UK.
What has been said about the tour?
In a statement, Lady Gaga said: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.
“But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
Which show is the closest to Tyneside?
For people in Tyneside, Lady Gaga’s gig at Co-op Live in Manchester on September 7 2025 will be the closest to get to.
You can get a train from Newcastle to Manchester Picadilly that takes just under three hours, followed by a seven minute tram to the Etihad Campus.
The drive meanwhile from either Newcastle or South Shields also takes just under three hours.
Where else is Lady Gaga performing in 2025?
Aside from her Manchester show, fans of Lady Gaga can undertake the journey to London for her 3 other UK dates:
- September 29- The O2, London
- September 30- The O2, London
- October 2 2025- The O2, London
If you fancy turning the trip into a holiday, these are the remaining worldwide dates:
- October 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
- October 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
- October 19 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
- October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
- October 28 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- October 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- November 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- November 5 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- November 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- November 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena
- November 13 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
- November 14 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
- November 17 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- November 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- November 20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
How can I get tickets?
Pre-sale tickets
According to Ticketmaster, there will only be pre-sale tickets available for Lady Gaga’s Manchester date, with O2 Priority and Co-op Live pre-sales to commence on March 31 2025 from 12pm GMT.
General ticket sales
The race for tickets will then begin on April 3 2025 from 12pm GMT through Ticketmaster.
