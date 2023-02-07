Two of the Co-op’s grocery stores, one in South Shields the other in Whitburn, as well as the organisation’s South Shields funeral parlour, raised the money for Veterans Response, which aims to provide transitional services to former members of the armed forces and their dependents.

They got together to make a joined application to a central fund which the Co-op has set aside for local community causes.

Veterans Response offers training, support and advice to assist with ex-service personnel’s return to civilian life. They also offer services to the local community to help to promote the reintegration of former service personnel and their families into everyday life.

From left: Jade Hutchinson of Co-op Funeralcare, Paul Boyle from Veterans Response< Caroline Collinge and Amanda Lenney of the Co-op and Ian Driver of Veteran’s Response.

The £450 cheque, which is a direct donation from the Co-op itself rather than the result of any fundraising events, was handed over at the Veterans Response shop on Fowler Street in South Shields.

The Co-op has Fairer Access to Food and Fairer Access to Mental Wellbeing commitments. Veteran’s Response was found to be a suitable organisation on both counts. The Co-op read their mission statement and decided it was a particularly suitable charity to contribute to.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “Co-op colleagues saw how well Veteran’s Response shared both of these missions with us.

“So funeral service manager Rachel Maughan worked with our store managers, Cheryl at the Mortimer Road store in South Shields and Damian along the road at our Whitburn store.

Veterans Response chair Ian Driver, at their drop-in centre in Fowler Street.

“Member pioneer co-ordinator Amanda Lenney and local member pioneer for South Tyneside, Caroline Collinge stepped in too.

“Working as one meant £450 from the Co-op could be donated to Veteran’s Response to help their work in the local community.”

Co-op member pioneer co-ordinator, Amanda Lenney, is very impressed by what she has seen of Veterans Response and other South Tyneside community organisations she has dealt with.

She told the Gazette: “I must say it’s just incredible what goes on in the community. I’ve only done this job since October 2021 and found that the people you meet are just amazing.”

