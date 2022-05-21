Teams from South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat were called at 11.43am on Saturday, May 21, to reports of two young paddle boarders in difficulty off Sandhaven beach.

As officers arrived a third paddle boarder had gone to their aid and was towing them back to shore.

The two paddle boarders were cold but uninjured.

Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

Coastguard teams placed the duo into their vehicle with the heaters on and gave them a warm drink while their parents packed their equipment before leaving.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “The team would like to remind anyone using these inflatable boards to check the conditions before going on the water, a brisk offshore wind can make it very difficult to stay near the shore.