Coastguard teams called to Whitburn on Easter Sunday after dog falls from a cliff

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the cliffs at Whitburn Coastal Park on Sunday, April 9, at around 8am.

When rescue teams arrived at the scene, the dog could be seen on the beach below so rope rescue equipment was set up and a technician from the SSVLB was lowered to recover the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue teams were called to the cliffs at Whitburn on Easter Sunday. Photo: South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

It is understood that the dog had landed in the water after going over the cliff and once it had been rescued, it was given back to the owner.

A SSVLB spokesperson said: “The team were tasked with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a dog over the cliff at Whitburn Coastal Park.

“The dog could been seen on the beach and appeared ok. The teams set up their rope rescue equipment and our technician was lowered to recover it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We quickly rescued it and handed it back to the owner.

“She informed us that the dog had landed in the water when it ran off the cliff, which was lucky or the outcome may have been a lot different.

“We would like to remind all dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead when near the cliffs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad