Coastguard teams in South Shields respond to four incidents in space of SEVEN hours

Coastguard officers in South Shields were called to Sandhaven beach at 7.52pm last night, July 24 following reports of a person in distress.

Team members arrived and provided casualty care to a person requiring medical attention before handing over to the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

While dealing with the previous incident team members were alerted to a serious road traffic collision by a member of the public near the Bamburgh Pub.

Teams responded to four incidents overnight.

Three team members attended the scene of the collision where one female occupant had sustained serious injuries.

Officers used specialist equipment to immobilise and stabilise the casualty until the arrival of the Ambulance Service.

At 9.07pm, the team were tasked to a person in distress at Marsden grotto. The incident was brought to a successful conclusion and teams stood down a short while later.

Five hours later, at 2.21am coastguard officers in South Shields were then called to a multi agency incident in Newcastle in the early hours of this morning.

Working alongside colleagues from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, the team provided rope rescue cover for the ongoing incident.

After one hour, the incident was brought to a successful conclusion and team members were free to stand down.