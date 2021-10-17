Coastguard volunteers rescue dog which had fallen from cliff near Souter Lighthouse in South Shields
A dog was rescued by coastal teams in South Shields after it fell over a cliff near to Souter Lighthouse.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called the South Tyneside coast near to Souter Lighthouse following a report that a dog had fallen off a cliff.
The teams set up their rope rescue equipment and lowered a technician down to recover the animal from below.
Following rescue, the dog was handed back over to its owner before being taken to the vet for treatment.
Coastguard teams are now reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a lead following the incident. The call-out took place shortly before 11.30am on Friday, October 15.
A Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said on Sunday, October 17: “We would remind all dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead when on the coast.
“In all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”