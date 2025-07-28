Coleen Nolan has just today announced a brand new UK tour and it includes a stop in the North East.

Singer and TV star Coleen Nolan is hitting the road for a joyous celebration of life, love, and laughter with her brand new live show ‘This Is Me’, touring across the UK in 2026.

It comes just two years after her first ever UK solo tour ‘Naked’ which wowed audiences in 2024.

Coleen Nolan is going on tour again with a new show called 'This Is Me’ | various

What can we expect from ‘This Is Me’?

She was the girl next door who, with her sisters, set an entire generation ‘In the Mood For Dancing’ and later became the relatable long-standing panellist on Loose Women.

Coleen invites audiences to get up close and personal in an unforgettable evening packed with live music, stories, heartfelt moments and plenty of laughs.

‘This Is Me’ is Coleen like you’ve never seen her before: raw, real and ridiculously fun.

Expect a night packed with unfiltered stories from her life, interactive games with her son Shane, an anything-goes audience Q&A, and a cheeky, hilarious take on turning 60, all wrapped up in Coleen’s trademark warmth and wit, plus a couple of songs that reflect on Coleen’s life.

With limited dates and intimate venues, ‘This Is Me’ promises to be one of the feel good live events of the year for a night full of laughs, mischief, and Coleen’s unmistakable charm.

What has Coleen said about the tour?

Coleen says: “ I am so excited to bring my brand new live show out on the road after the huge success of my first solo tour. I’ve had some great times in my life. I want to share the fun memories but also, there was heartache too. This show is about embracing life, telling the truth, having a laugh, and celebrating who we are, wrinkles, wobbly bits and all! I can’t wait to share this night with people up and down the country. Get ready to laugh, cry, and dance your pants off!”

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale, opens at 10am on Wednesday and you can sign up for it here.

Where is Coleen going on tour?

February 18th – Leeds City Varieties

February 20th – St Helens Citadel

February 21st – Gateshead Sage 2,

February 23rd – Apex, Bury St Edmunds

February 24th – London Union Chapel,

February 25th – Wimborne Tivoli

February 27th – Manchester RNCM