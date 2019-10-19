Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer took on a lively routine as they danced the Quickstep to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince on Saturday, October 19.

The comic set the bar high after receiving a standing ovation for his jive last week but his latest routine didn’t disappoint, scoring him a 26 from the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood admitted he ‘copped quite an eyeful’ and was left blushing after some of Chris’s moves, which saw him, literally, dancing on the judges’ table.

Chris Ramsey takes it up a level for his fifth Strictly Come Dancing appearance.

“I love watching you, I think you’re a great personality,” Craig said.

However, the judge - who is famously hard to impress - added that Chris should have used ‘a lot more of the floor’ for his performance.

Elsewhere the other judges were full of praise, with Motsi Mabuse commenting: “Everything has improved again this week, just keep on pushing that level higher and higher.

While Shirley Ballas, who only scored Chris a three in week one, said: “You’ve come back week after week with determination and power and you are continually improving every week.”

However, it was guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro’s, sitting in for Bruno Tonioli, that Chris was looking forward to hearing from the most after admitting he was the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star’s ‘biggest fan’.

“You make this fun,” Alfonso said.

“You have a great time, you just go out there, you do a great job and make people smile and that’s what this is all about.”

Backstage, after the scores had come in, Chris responded: “I used to watch [Alfonso] every single night when I got home from school as a kid and now I’m standing on a table with my bum in his face on a table, on live telly, what is life?”

Chris, who has never danced before the show, was delighted with the judges’ comments saying all he wants is improvement.

This week Chris brought partner Karen home to South Shields, where they gave a special performance to 500 students and staff at his old school, Harton Academy.

“It’s amazing to see how much the place has changed,” said the star.

It’s safe to say his dancing went down well scoring him 10s all round from the kids.

However, head teacher Sir Ken Gibson was a little harder to impress, giving Chris a ‘more realistic’ score of seven.