Council boss thanks staff and businesses for helping kids
A council chief has thanked staff and local business for supporting hard-pressed families during the summer holidays.
Youngsters in South Tyneside are being provided with a free lunch at a range of activity sessions in the borough.
Entertainment – including Pirate and Princess parties and little and loud music sessions – are being offered at summer holiday clubs at a range of venues, with sessions starting next week.
The activities are mostly aimed at children aged ten and under.
South Tyneside Council is providing the activities and a free lunch to children up to the age of 16 for three days during the middle four weeks of the school holidays to ease the pressure on struggling families.
Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Coun Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “We recognise that the long summer holidays can be a particularly difficult time for families and we want all our young people to have the best start in life. This is one way we feel we can help.”
A number of businesses are donating food to the summer clubs while some staff have given up their holidays to serve food and make the scheme a success.
Coun Smith added: “It is important to note that while other councils have received government money to fund this type of scheme, South Tyneside is relying on the goodwill of its staff and partners.
“I would like to pay tribute to all those who have given up their precious holidays or are providing vital food supplies free of charge and indeed everyone contributing their time to make this scheme a success.
“It is only down to their support and dedication that we are able to provide this project.”
The clubs are open to South Tyneside children up to the age of 16 at the following venues: Millennium PHAB Club, Hedworthfield Community Association, Riverside Children's Centre, Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children's Centre, Marine Park Children's Centre, Horsley Hill Children's Centre, Boldon Children's Centre, Simonside Climbing Wall and Whitburn Parish Church Hall.