South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, chief executive Jonathan Tew, Cllr Joanne Bell and Cllr Paul Dean signing the Anti-Racism Charter.

Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon and chief executive Jonathan Tew signed the document and were joined by Cllr Joanne Bell, lead member for governance, finance and corporate services and lead member for the voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, Cllr Paul Dean.

By signing the charter, the council pledges to make a number of commitments over the next three years - including championing a racially diverse workforce, challenging racism wherever it is seen and providing training for all staff.

Cllr Dixon said: “By signing this charter we are putting anti-racist policies at the heart of everything we do as a local authority.

“South Tyneside has a long and proud history of welcoming people of different ethnicities but there remains a tiny minority who still think that racist behaviour is acceptable.”

She added: “To tackle this, we must lead from the front. We are committed to making South Tyneside a safe and supportive place for everyone, regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion or any other protected characteristic.

"Signing this charter is a clear signal that racist behaviour will not be tolerated anywhere in the boough.”

UNISON Northern regional secretary Clare Williams said: “By signing our Anti-Racism Charter, South Tyneside Council is setting an example about the way employers should value all their staff.