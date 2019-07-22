Councillor to stand trial after he is charged with failing to provide a breath test
A councillor is due to stand trial over claims he failed to provide police officers a breath specimen.
Independent Conservative Jeff Milburn has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
It sets out he is suspected of driving a vehicle and was requested to provide a breath test for analysis as part of investigation and failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
The charge comes under the Road Traffic Act and relates to an an inquiry launched by officers on Wednesday, May 1, in South Tyneside.
The 59-year-old, of Sunniside Lane in Cleadon, has been given unconditional bail until his trial which will take place at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 19.
Coun Milburn declined to comment when contacted.
A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: "We cannot make any comment on this until the matter has been concluded in court."
Coun Milburn is representing the Cleadon and East Boldon ward on the council as an independent Conservative after he was suspended and then expelled by the Tory party following accusations he used racist language towards a Conservative colleague.
He previously denied the claims and said they were “absolute rubbish.”
Earlier this year the party declined to go into details about the claims, with Coun Milburn given 28 days to appeal the decision.
Coun Milburn vowed to clear his name, but admitted he had missed a deadline to submit his appeal.