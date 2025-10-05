Couple who feared ill health would derail wedding tie knot in hospital

A patient married his partner of 25 years at Sunderland Royal Hospital, after a health scare threatened their special day.

Matthew Etherington was admitted to the hospital after a fall and he and his partner Patricia thought their wedding day would have to be postponed.

The pair had hoped to tie to the knot on October 3 and, thanks to the team on Ward D42, their dream came true.

Sharing the wonderful news on Facebook, a spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust 3 said: “Within just 24 hours, our amazing staff pulled out all the stops to make this special day happen.

Matthew and Patricia Etherington. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

“From decorations to a celebratory toast, it was a beautiful moment filled with love and teamwork. A huge thank you to everyone who made this possible. You’ve created memories that will last a lifetime.

“We wish the happy couple all the love and happiness for the future.”

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Etherington!