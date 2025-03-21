Cricket legend Jimmy Anderson is returning to the stage in 2025 and he’s bringing it to the North East: below is everything you need to know...

What can we expect from Jimmy’s new tour?

Burnley born Jimmy’s new tour promises to be an unrivalled evening of never-before-heard stories from inside the changing room, documenting his career as one of the country’s greatest ever sporting icons.

England’s greatest ever fast bowler with 188 Tests and 700+ wickets to his name, Jimmy remains one of cricket’s most legendary figures.

This new tour will see him reflect on the soaring highs - from facing international greats such as Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar and winning the Ashes four times- to the tough lows of crushing defeats and the shock of being dropped.

Jimmy will ldetail the highlights from throughout his career, as well as his final resurgence under Brendon McCullum, and ending his career with his 700th wicket, all alongside his teammates and lifelong friends on the England team.

Sharing the stage alongside his Tailenders podcast co-host, musician Felix White, the show will see the duo will also unpack some of their favourite cricketing moments in their usual alternative fashion.

Together they’ll bring sharp(ish) insights, humour and wit to untold stories, recounting their greatest (and most ridiculous) moments together, alongside Jimmy’s incredible career. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask their own questions, in this night of cricket, camaraderie, and chaos you won’t want to miss.

What has Jimmy said about his tour?

Jimmy said: “Last year, Felix and I did a couple of shows to mark my retirement from professional cricket. I wasn’t sure how it would feel onstage in front of an audience; it’s a very different type of crowd to the ones I’m used to - that’s much more Felix’s area of expertise!

“But we shared some stories, recounted memorable moments, and it turns out we had a lot of fun. We realised there were a lot of fans who missed out who would love to also hear these stories that I haven’t shared before, so we decided that we’d visit the locations we missed out on last time and go back out on tour. We can’t wait to see all of your out there!”

When is Jimmy coming to the North East?

Jimmy brings his new show to the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle on Thursday, October 30.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets range from £38.50 to £55.50

VIP Meet & Greet tickets are also available for an extra £60.

Where else is Jimmy heading?

The full tour dates are as follows:

September, 4 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

September, 5 - Richmond Theatre

September, 6 - Bath The Forum

September, 12 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

September, 19 - Hull City Hall

September, 20 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

October, 10 - Bradford St George’s Hall

October 16 - Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

October, 24 - Warwick Arts Centre

October, 30 - Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House