Crowds gather in South Shields ahead of Bents Park dance revival concert

Kelly Lorenna, Sonique, D:Ream, Phats and Small and Whigfield are expected to entertain thousands of spectators in the July 24 dance revival event.

Ahead of the anticipated 1.35pm start, members of the audience spoke of their excitement.

Chris Harrison, 41, and Steve Page, 52, from South Shields, said this summer’s events are their first experience of the Bents Park concerts.

Crowds gather in Bents Park ahead of the latest in the summer series of South Shields concerts.

Speaking about Sunday’s line-up, Steve said: “I remember them all first time round.”

Debra Love, 34, Lana Mirza, 13, and Lana’s mum, Casie Walker, 33, are excited about the latest show.

While Lana confessed to not knowing of a single act, Casie said: “It just brings back childhood memories.”

Sharon Wann, 57, and Dawn Shotton, 51, both from South Shields, said they come to the concerts every year.

From left to right, Debra Love, Lana Mirza and Casie Walker.

Dawn said she is looking forward to D:Ream, who are famous for number one Nineties hit Things Can only Get Better, adding: “It was number one when my son was born.

"He had colic and I used to cry. But things did get better.”

Chris Harrison, left, and Steve Page.