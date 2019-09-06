Dance school known for producing world-class talent opens doors at new home in South Shields
A performing arts school with a reputation for producing world-class talent has launched a new base in South Tyneside.
Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts has officially opened the doors to its new home on Frederick Street, South Shields.
Lead by mother-and-daughter team Val Armstrong and Hollie Sorelle McCully, the school is already well-established in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, with students competing in the likes of the Dance World Cup.
The world cup team travelled to Portugal in the summer where they achieved more than 50 world champion titles and brought back more than 250 medals between them.
Many of the academy’s students in Hartlepool have also gone on to have careers on the West End in London.
And now aspiring performers in South Tyneside will get the chance to receive professional coaching from the school in the likes of ballet, jazz, tap, musical theatre, modern stage and drama.
Students are also coached for all major examinations, festivals, championships, theatre work, corporate events or just for fitness and fun. Students of any ability and age are welcome.
Val Armstrong was delighted to officially open their third school in South Shields.
She said: “We are branching out offering classes in every aspect of performing arts.
"Students now have the opportunity to be part of our world championship team or just come along for fun and fitness.
“Our faculty are highly qualified and we are welcoming two new additions to our teaching team – Stephanie Langley and Nathan Daniel, who both trained in London colleges.
“We also have a RAD ballet teacher and our own music department.
“We are very excited about it and we have had a brilliant response from the public.
“We have so many opportunities coming into the new studios.”
The school had launched a base in Jarrow in 2018 but was unable to continue due to changes in the uses of the building.
For more details about the school and its classes, call Val on: 07739 731876 or pop in for information.