Daughter leaves messages of support at cliff tops to reach out to people in despair

Angie Comerford has placed messages of support along the cliff tops in South Shields.

Angie Comerford decided to leave the notes along the railings at the cliffs after witnessing a man in distress.

The incident, which was brought to a positive conclusion by emergency services, left Angie feeling she needed to do something to help others.

Angie, who is well known in South Tyneside for her work with charity Hebburn Helps, sadly lost her dad Brian Hannigan to suicide at the age of just 60.

Angie Comerford sadly lost her father Brian Hanningan to suicide.

She said he had battled severe depression, which led him to take his own life, and Angie herself has struggled to cope with depression for the past 20 years.

In an attempt to reach out to others who are going through their own struggles with mental health, Angie now has plans to leave supportive messages at a number of locations in the region.

The notes include messages such as ‘keep being brave’ along with personal ones such as ‘I lost my dad to suicide. Please find the strength to get through this.”

Angie said: “I am going to try and get to as many places as I can to leave the notes to let people know they are worthy and they are loved.“

The messages of support left by Angie Comerford.

“Just by me doing that I have had loads of messages from people say how amazing it is and how they will make a difference.”

The group walked from the Marsden Grotto to the Angel of the North where they lit candles in a poignant tribute.

Some of the messages that have been left along the railings.

:: You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.