Victoria Sandberg-Rodgers is the daughter of Thomas Mensforth, better known as Mensi, who was lead singer and lyricist of Angelic Upstarts.

Mensi died from covid in the ICCU at South Tyneside Hospital on December 10, 2021.

To celebrate his life and thank medics, a gig was held at Hedworth Hall in South Shields which raised £6,892.53 for the unit and covid Ward 7.

The two sides of Mensi; on stage and with his daughter Victoria.

The total has since been rounded up to £7,000 following a donation from the Cyprus pub on Chichester Road. The show was attended from far and wide, with Upstarts fans from Scotland and Barnsley among the 500-strong crowd.

It featured performances by bands The Panic Report and Crashed Out, whose singer, Mensi’s friend Chris Wright, stood in for the great man when Angelic Upstarts took to the stage.

For the finale the stage was packed with family, friends and colleagues of Mensi joining the Upstarts to belt out fans’ favourite I’m An Upstart. Many of them were wearing Mensi T-shirts.

Victoria, mother to Mensi’s seven year-old grandson Maxwell, was delighted. She said a few words onstage at the gig and gave gifts to each musician.

From left, Mensi's youngest children Max and Dorothy, with grandson Maxwell.

She said: “It was a bit scary to be honest. But I couldn’t have not done it. I got all the musicians an Angelic Upstarts keyring with the date of the gig, so they’re unique.

“The turnout was brilliant. It was already sold out, but when some people couldn’t come we re-sold tickets on the door.

“The atmosphere was really good. All the bands played really well and Chris Wright couldn’t have done any better. Everyone was coming up to me at the end and saying how much they’d enjoyed it. There’s been talk of doing it every year. That’s asking a lot, but it’s not for me to say.”

Speaking of her dad, Victoria added: “He would have loved it and been over the moon with how much money was raised. The hospital gave him outstanding care.

A young Mensi, left, with the other Angelic Upstarts.

“He was dead funny. He looks scary in some of his pictures; but he was quite the opposite.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the ICCU at South Tyneside Hospital, can do so at www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity/donate-now.