Dave Stewart's anthemic call for peace with new single

“At a time of unprecedented global suffering, we must come together — beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed — to take a stand for peace,” says Mackem legend Dave Stewart as he releases his latest single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barnes-born songwriter, musician, producer and co-founder of the globally celebrated duo Eurythmics has teamed up with fellow songwriter and musician Daryl Hall with an anthem for peace called Peace One Day.

Released exclusively on September 19 through Dave’s SongBits platform, which he co-founded, the single is in support of non-profit organisation Peace One Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Peace One Day single | Submitted

The anthemic, poignant guitar and piano lead duet, is co-written, produced and performed by Dave and Daryl, and features Australian powerhouse singer and Dave Stewart Eurythmics vocalist Vanessa Amorosi, guitarist Peter Frampton and the London Community Gospel Choir.

The song is aimed at embodying unity, hope, and humanity’s collective yearning for peace.

Dave and Daryl are both Peace One Day Ambassadors and will appear at the Peace One Day virtual concert on September 21, where they will debut the anthem live at peaceoneday.org.

Dave said: “This global stream is a powerful act of unity. At a time of unprecedented global suffering, we must come together — beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed — to take a stand for peace. I’m honoured to be part of it. I’m honoured to share this message with Daryl and with millions around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its founding in 1999 by filmmaker Jeremy Gilley MBE, Peace One Day has worked tirelessly to institutionalise and promote September 21st as a day of ceasefire and non-violence, unanimously adopted by the United Nations in 2001.

The Peace One Day Celebration 2025 digital broadcast is a timely and urgent rallying cry - connecting humanity beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed - to inspire awareness and action on the UN International Day of Peace.