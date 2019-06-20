Dead seal left to rot on beach for a week has been deemed 'cruel' and 'disgraceful' by residents
A dead seal has been infested by magots after it was left on a South Shields beach for a week.
The seal was spotted by beach-goers last week and despite efforts to inform the relevant authorities, the seal has been left to rot at Marsden Grotto for more than a week.
The National Trust, which owns the piece of land where the seal was found, say it is now taking ‘appropriate action’ to remove the seal.
One resident, who asked not to be named, spotted the seal while walking on the beach.
She said: “This poor dead large seal has been on Marsden Grotto beach since last Thursday.
“It’s still there covered in maggots and flys. It’s cruel and disgraceful, the poor animal.
“Kids have been touching it and dogs have been touching it – they could catch anything.”
A National Trust spokesman said: “Sadly a dead seal has been found at Marsden grotto.
“We are taking the appropriate action to remove the seal from the beach.”