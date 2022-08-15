Developers bid to add extra floor to former sports bar in bid to 'modernise' vacant building for housing scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department received a bid to transform the former Buzzers Bar, in Victoria Road, South Shields, earlier this year.

Plans proposed the change of use and redevelopment of the site, which sits near the junction with Westoe Road and Imeary Street, to create a mix of housing over three floors, including 11 self-contained apartments and 16 one-bedroom ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO) units.

New windows and panelling would also be added to the outside of the building to “modernise” it, as well as adding an extra floor to increase the living space on offer.

Buzzers Bar South Shields. Picture by FRANK REID

According to documents submitted to the local authority, the HMO element of the development would be split into two self-contained eight-bedroom apartments, with shared dining, living and kitchen facilities.

A planning statement submitted by applicant Beaumont and Partners Ltd added the scheme would also create jobs creation during construction and bring a vacant building back into use, as well as increase footfall and investment in South Shields.

Brains behind the project also insisted the apartment complex had been “designed to the highest standard to ensure that the development will respect the local character and setting”.

The former Buzzers Bar, Victoria Road, South Shields (Google Maps)

The planning statement added: “The proposed development would include the redevelopment and restoration of an existing vacant property allowing this to be brought back into viable use, providing in a highly sustainable and urban location new high quality HMO and residential apartments which will help to create a mix and choice of housing to meet the needs of everyone in the borough.

“Overall, it is considered that the change of use to introduce a range of apartments and HMO properties will help diversify the housing offer at this location whilst ensuring there are no adverse impacts on the surrounding area and therefore accords with local and national policy.”

A decision will be made on the application following the end of a public consultation period on the scheme.