Dream day out at Gateshead Football Club for South Tyneside boy who is battling cancer
A young South Tyneside boy who is battling cancer was given a day he will never forget thanks to a generous offer from Gateshead Football Club.
When the Gazette reported how eight-year-old Nathan Curry from Jarrow had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia back in July, staff got in touch to invite him for a dream day out at the club.
On Saturday, September 14 Nathan and sister Chloe, 9, couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces stepping out as mascots for the match which saw Gateshead win 3-0 against Boston United.
The family then had the chance to meet all the players and Nathan and Chloe were both given a full club football strip.
According to mum, Sue Curry, Nathan hasn’t taken the kit off since.
“He is a massive fan now. They made him feel really special, it’s a memory he will never forget,” she said.
“Chloe has been through a lot with Nathan, so she needed the boost as well. Neither of them have stopped talking about it since.”
The club has now invited the family back, with one of the players even offering to pay out of his own pocket for the pair to be mascots again.
“We had the most amazing day, we were treated like royalty,” continued Sue.
“The manager Alisha and the staff couldn’t do enough for us and the players were fantastic with Nathan and Chloe. They have said we are welcome back whenever.”
To top it off, the family was picked up and driven to the club in a Rolls Royce Phantom, loaned by chauffeuring company, Autograph Prestige and organised by Nico, who manages the Premier shop on Edinburgh Road where the family lives.
“It’s emotional that people would go out of their way to be so kind to him,” added Sue.
“I just want everyone to know how grateful we are.
“It really means a lot to us and was a day that we will never forget.”
Nathan’s cancer is now in remission but he has three years of treatment to go and is due to start another round of intensive chemotherapy in October.
Nathan and Chloe have both been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award.