As Easter Monday (April 18) arrived, Gazette photographer Stu Norton headed to the coast to see families enjoying some time out and about in South Shields, while taking in the sea air!
This was the first Easter weekend since 2019 without Covid restrictions; a special milestone meaning many could reunite with relatives to celebrate in person.
Here are some of the seafront scenes from Easter Monday. Thank you to everyone who stopped and said hello to Stu – see if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture round-up.
