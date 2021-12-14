Our photographer Stu Norton has captured some stunning images of the sun setting over Sunderland and South Tyneside on Tuesday, December 14.
The impressive images capture Penshaw Monument in the background of the Sunderland skyline and a picturesque silhouette of Whitburn Windmill.
Scroll through our gallery of pictures of the sunset over Sunderland and South Tyneside.
1. Over Sunderland
Penshaw Monument can be spotted in the background as the sun sets over Sunderland.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Whitburn Windmill
Stunning silhouette of Whitburn Windmill as the sun sets behind it.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Walking along the coast
Anyone walking all the coast would have been treated to spectacular views over the North Sea.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Watching the sun go down
A couple watch the sun set over Sunderland.
Photo: Stu Norton