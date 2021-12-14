Stunning images of the sun setting over South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Eight stunning photos of Tuesday's sunset over Sunderland and South Tyneside

The sky above Sunderland and South Tyneside was a sight to behold as the region hosted a a spectacular winter sunset.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 6:06 pm

Our photographer Stu Norton has captured some stunning images of the sun setting over Sunderland and South Tyneside on Tuesday, December 14.

The impressive images capture Penshaw Monument in the background of the Sunderland skyline and a picturesque silhouette of Whitburn Windmill.

Scroll through our gallery of pictures of the sunset over Sunderland and South Tyneside.

1. Over Sunderland

Penshaw Monument can be spotted in the background as the sun sets over Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Whitburn Windmill

Stunning silhouette of Whitburn Windmill as the sun sets behind it.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Walking along the coast

Anyone walking all the coast would have been treated to spectacular views over the North Sea.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Watching the sun go down

A couple watch the sun set over Sunderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South TynesideSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2