Emergency services were called to an incident at the cliff tops in South Shields.

HM Coastguard was asked to help Northumbria Police with an incident near Frenchman's Bay in South Shields at around 4.15pm today.

Emergency services at the scene on the incident on the cliffs near Frenchman's Bay in South Shields.'Photo by Lenny Davies.

HM Coastguard alerted Tynemouth inshore lifeboat and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade who attended the scene.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that the incident had a 'positive conclusion.'