The borough will once again be celebrating its very best as the Best of South Tyneside Awards return for 2025.

The Shields Gazette has teamed up with sponsors Tivoli, Barbour and Siemens for this year’s awards, which launch today.

The awards presentation evening will be held at the Clarion Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, March 27, to celebrate all our finest businesses and all our local heroes in the borough.

Here is the criteria for each award category.

RETAIL, HOSPITALITY AND LEISURE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

Recognising the significant number of leisure and retail businesses which service

the local communities, as well as drive tourism, this award highlights excellence

within this sector. It is open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, leisure facility,

shop, visitor attraction or similar business. We are in this sector that excels in

their field.

This award will go to a child (age 16 and under) who has shown courage in the face of adversity, such as dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience.

In up to 650 words, please describe how they have demonstrated an exceptional act of bravery and shown great character or fortitude.

A testimonial can be included to support this entry.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

We would like to know what makes your business successful, what makes it stand out from the crowd and what it offers that its competitors do not.

The judges will make their decision based on dedication, commitment, proven success and imagination.

Financial results will be considered (when given) but will be a secondary factor to those mentioned.

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY

This award recognises businesses which encourage growth, whilst achieving

excellence, and can show that they have initiatives which have a positive impact

in the local community. These businesses address the long-term social, eco-

nomic and environmental needs of communities that are important to them. They

can demonstrate collaborative work with other organisations across the public,

private and social sectors to create resilient, thriving communities.

ENVIRONMENTAL CHAMPION SPONSORED BY SEIMENS

As part of the race to 'Net Zero', we want to recognise the businesses playing

their part by reducing their environmental impact. Are you an organisation that

has dramatically reduced your carbon footprint? Or maybe you have launched

a new product range which helps customers to reduce their environmental impact.

Whatever the business, we want to hear the success stories for those that are

making a positive impact on the environment.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION/GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD SPONSORED BY SOUTH TYNESIDE COUNCIL

This award celebrates an individual/or group who has made a significant

contribution to the community. In up to 650 words, please explain why this person/

or group stands out above others, the positive impact they have on the people, the

place and the businesses that operate there. This award recognises, encourages and rewards that person/or group who is truly making a difference within

their community.

SPORTING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY TIVOLO

In this award we are recognising the unsung sporting heroes whose teamwork and determination have kept things going.

Whether this is an individual or team, in up to 650 words, please describe the sport they are connected to, the impact they have had on others in the team or their sporting peers, how they motivate and support others and ways in which they have improved the overall engagement in their chosen sport.

UNSUNG HERO AWARD

The South Tyneside Unsung Hero award will be presented to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the South Tyneside community. He or she could

be a charity or community worker, a teacher, a group leader or anyone who sums

up the term ‘unsung hero’.

YOUNG PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

This award is open to individuals or groups from any entertainment category in South Shields who dedicate themselves to refining their talents and promoting artistic expression and excellence.

Enter this category by filling in the nomination form and submitting a written summary of your exceptional performances, reviews and links to any articles as well as supplying a short video of a performance.

FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Charities and CICs will always need support to help raise vital funds for their

cause. This award is to recognise those fundraisers who are employed by a

charity or CIC. In up to 650 words, the judges would like to understand how this

person remains motivated and inspired, even during difficult times, new ideas

they have developed and implemented and the results these have had for the

charity in raising awareness and/or funds.

The winner will clearly be dedicated to the cause, and passionate about the work they do to help others.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award celebrates a person who has been active in the area, either in business or the community, for 25 years or more.

In up to 650 words, please describe how they have shown outstanding leadership, implemented change or new innovations, inspired and developed others, their achievements in business and how they demonstrate a strong connection to the local economy and communities.

THE SOUTH TYNESIDE AMBASSADOR AWARD

The recipient will be selected by a panel of editors and is designed to honour

an individual, business, institution or charity, that has flown the flag for South Tyneside on a wide stage.

How to nominate

To nominate simply visit www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk

The closing date is Wednesday, February 19, at 1pm.

For more information contact the Event Manager Cameron Henderson at [email protected]