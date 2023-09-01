News you can trust since 1849
Every new five star food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside in August 2023

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:59 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across August 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are some of the sites across South Tyneside with new five star food hygiene ratings.

1. Five star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside

These are some of the sites across South Tyneside with new five star food hygiene ratings.

The Clarion Hotel in Boldon was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

2. Clarion Hotel

The Clarion Hotel in Boldon was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Greens Butchers in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

3. Greens Butchers

Greens Butchers in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

The Greggs site in Prince Edward Road was recently awarded a five star rating.

4. Greggs, Prince Edward Road

The Greggs site in Prince Edward Road was recently awarded a five star rating.

