Every new five star food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside in August 2023

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across August 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Five star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside These are some of the sites across South Tyneside with new five star food hygiene ratings.

Clarion Hotel The Clarion Hotel in Boldon was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Greens Butchers Greens Butchers in South Shields has a five star rating following a recent inspection.