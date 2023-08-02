News you can trust since 1849
Every new five star food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside throughout July 2023

Inspectors have once again been hard at work throughout the last month.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across July 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are some of the new sites to get updated food hygiene ratings across South Tyneside.

1. New food hygiene ratings

These are some of the new sites to get updated food hygiene ratings across South Tyneside. Photo: Photojoiner

Bar Blue in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

2. Bar Blue

Bar Blue in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

Cheviot Court Residential Care Home in South Shields was awarded a five star rating last month.

3. Cheviot Court Residential Care Home

Cheviot Court Residential Care Home in South Shields was awarded a five star rating last month. Photo: Google

Cleadon Social Club was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in July.

4. Cleadon Social Club

Cleadon Social Club was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in July. Photo: Google

