Every new five star food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside throughout July 2023

Inspectors have once again been hard at work throughout the last month.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across July 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . New food hygiene ratings These are some of the new sites to get updated food hygiene ratings across South Tyneside. Photo: Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . Bar Blue Bar Blue in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cheviot Court Residential Care Home Cheviot Court Residential Care Home in South Shields was awarded a five star rating last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Cleadon Social Club Cleadon Social Club was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in July. Photo: Google Photo Sales