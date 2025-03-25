Following the “tremendous success” of last year's (2024) Tyne-Wear Remembrance Match, the Sunderland AFC Armed Forces & Veterans Supporters Association (SAFCAFVSA) is looking for new players to join their squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as getting the chance to don the famous red and white stripes and take part in the next remembrance derby match, players will also be able to represent the team against other veterans sides.

Sunderland AFC Military Veterans team. | Raw Edge Media.

Chairman of the SAFCAFVSA, David Bygate-Pittiglio, said: "The opportunity to be part of the Sunderland AFC Military Veterans Team is not just about playing football; it's about fostering camaraderie, honouring our service members, and proudly representing Sunderland AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We invite all military veterans and currently serving personnel to join us in this incredible journey, where we celebrate our shared passion for the game and our commitment to community." .

To qualify for the team you must be an SAFC fan, a military veteran or currently serving in the armed forces.

Players also need to register to be a member of the SAFC Armed Forces & Veterans Supporters Association. You can join via the link on the group’s Facebook page.

Anyone who is interested in joining the team then needs to complete the form on the association’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David added: “Join us in this unique endeavour to celebrate our military heritage and enjoy the beautiful game."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.