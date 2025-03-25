Everything you need to know to become a player in the Sunderland AFC Military Veterans Team
As well as getting the chance to don the famous red and white stripes and take part in the next remembrance derby match, players will also be able to represent the team against other veterans sides.
Chairman of the SAFCAFVSA, David Bygate-Pittiglio, said: "The opportunity to be part of the Sunderland AFC Military Veterans Team is not just about playing football; it's about fostering camaraderie, honouring our service members, and proudly representing Sunderland AFC.
“We invite all military veterans and currently serving personnel to join us in this incredible journey, where we celebrate our shared passion for the game and our commitment to community." .
To qualify for the team you must be an SAFC fan, a military veteran or currently serving in the armed forces.
Players also need to register to be a member of the SAFC Armed Forces & Veterans Supporters Association. You can join via the link on the group’s Facebook page.
Anyone who is interested in joining the team then needs to complete the form on the association’s website.
David added: “Join us in this unique endeavour to celebrate our military heritage and enjoy the beautiful game."
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.