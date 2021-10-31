Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer reveals he needs liver transplant

Ipswich, where Dyer has been working as under-23s boss, confirmed that he was undertaking tests in hospital on Wednesday this week.

A subsequent statement from the League One club on Sunday, October 31 said he had been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis and now requires a transplant.

Dyer said: “Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

“I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback. I’m very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

“I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.”

Dyer signed for Newcastle United in July 1999 for a fee of £6million.

Kieron Dyer requires a liver transplant, his club Ipswich announced on Sunday, October 31. Picture: PA.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.