Exhibition celebrating Pride in the community opens in Sunderland and South Shields

A colourful exhibition featuring personal stories, artwork and photography around the subject of pride has gone on show.

Emerald 55 is the result of a year-long project which includes more than 300 interviews, 18 workshops and the involvement of schools, colleges and community groups from across the region.

From this week, visitors to the Bridges, Sunderland; The Word, National Centre for the Written Word in South Shields and Gateshead College’s Baltic Campus will be able to view the powerful display, which runs until the end of the month.

Emerald 55 was the creation of Out North East, which staged last year’s month-long Pride festivals in Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead.

As part of its commitment to creating a legacy, Out North East decided to get people’s personal feelings about pride in the wider sense.

“The whole purpose of the exhibition was to celebrate pride in who we are, where we live and the community we are part of,” said Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East.

“The stories that we’ve featured in Emerald 55 are an amazing mix – from people who have fled from war zones and in fear of their lives, to others who are just massively proud of the place they live or their football club.

“We hope the exhibition will strike a chord with everyone and that they’ll take the time to see it during February, which is also LGBTQ+ History Month.”

The team from Out North East will also be at the Sunderland AFC v Watford game on Saturday, February 8, to launch their new LGBTQ+ supporters club.

The many personal stories that are told as part of Emerald 55 include that of Ukrainian-born Dasha who fled when the conflict began and is proud of her new home in Gateshead to that of Imed, who had to leave Algeria in fear for his life and pride in the new home he is building in Sunderland.

North East drag queen Ophelia Balls shares her pride in her successful career, while Deb, who has a terminal illness is proud of the support group who helps her.

“There are so many amazing and heartwarming stories from across Sunderland, Gateshead and South Shields who are a real show of civic pride,” said Peter.

“We don’t believe there’s anyone who will look at this exhibition and not be moved by the stories of courage, triumph and determination.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said she was proud of the fact the shopping centre was able to stage Emerald 55.

“The Bridges supported last year’s amazing Pride in Sunderland and we are delighted for the opportunity to be able to share this important exhibition with everyone who comes to the centre.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, added that “South Tyneside is a warm, welcoming and inclusive place with unique and diverse communities.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Out North East to support LGBT+ History Month with the Emerald 55 exhibition in The Word and showcasing Pride in South Tyneside again over the summer,” she said.

“Activities and events like these allow people of all backgrounds to come together in unity, solidarity and friendship, embrace and celebrate our wonderful LGBTQ+ community and promote a culture of acceptance, inclusivity and diversity.”

Their words were echoed by Nadine Hudspeth, Director of Brand and Learner Experience at Gateshead College.

“It’s fitting on the subject of pride to say how very proud, and privileged, Gateshead College is to provide a home for one of the Emerald 55 exhibitions,” she said.

“Our staff and students had the opportunity to get involved through the workshops and contribute to what has resulted in a powerful and moving set of stories, messages and artworks which reflect the wonderful diversity of our region and the people who live there

“Emerald 55 promotes bringing people together to celebrate and understand each other better, values shared by us at Gateshead College and we’re looking forward to showing it off throughout February.”

After the exhibition ends a copy of it will be gifted to each local authority for their archives as well as to Queer Britain, the national LGBTQ+ Museum.

It can also be viewed at Out North East’s website at www.outnortheast.org.uk where there is also an accompanying education pack available to download for schools wanting to stage their own exhibition.