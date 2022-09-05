Extra Metro services and station closures announced for Sunday’s Great North Run - here's what it means for you

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid restrictions meant a new one-off route for last year’s run – but normal service will be resumed this Sunday, September 11.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, says run day is its busiest of the year and it will be operating additional services to help runners get to the start line in Newcastle and then home afterwards.

But it is warning that even with extra services, trains will still be extremely busy and passengers should leave extra travelling time and be prepared to wait in long queues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowd control will be in place at some stations, including South Shields Interchange.

Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis, said: “We will have extra trains running all day to help people get to the start and then get home afterwards.

“The Great North Run is our busiest Sunday of the year. We will carry in the region 100,000 customers across the day. Extra trains and extra staff are all deployed to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“It’s fantastic day for North East England, getting global attention and raising millions of pounds for charity. We are proud that Metro and the Shields Ferry have such an important role to play.”

Extra Metro services will run for Sunday's Great North Run

Metro is encouraging customers to avoid queuing on the day by buying a Metro ticket in advance.

To assist with the movement of customers and improve crowd control, Nexus will be temporarily closing the following stations:

· Haymarket - No entry into the station (exit only) from 8am until 10.40am. Please use Jesmond.

· Jesmond - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket.

Travellers are being urged to buy their tickets in advance

· Manors - Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket.

· Chichester - Closed from about 1pm until early evening. Please use South Shields.

There will be significant queues at South Shields Interchange, and Nexus is asking passengers to be patient.

If you have a Metro ticket, have it handy, if not you' will be able to buy one from a member of the customer service team.