Eyes peeled for Elenora! Elmer's Great North Parade comes to Tyne Tunnel - here's where you can spot a sculpture
If you’re travelling through the Tyne Tunnel you might spot a colourful addition to the route.
Elmer’s Great North Parade, a charity art trail featuring a variety of mutli-coloured elephant sculptures, launched in the North East this week.
And Elenora the Elephant, a campervan-themed creature, has set up camp at the Tyne Tunnels’ entrance on the north side.
Created by Cullercoats artist Joanne Wishart, Elenora will be pride of place for nine weeks – and you can see her now!
Elenora is set against a mural designed and painted by another local artist, Mark Shields.
The backdrop, painted directly onto the TT2 administration building, depicts a North East coastal landscape, featuring Bamburgh Castle, Holy Island and St Mary’s Lighthouse.
Now the company is getting ready to welcome families from across the region to visit with Elenora and enjoy the full tourist experience.
Phil Smith, CEO of TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Elmer’s Great North Parade, and we think Elenora the Explorer is going to be a lovely addition.
“Exhibits that showcase local artists and engage firms from across the region are essential for creating a positive community and to remind visitors about all the fantastic attractions we have on our doorstep.
“The Tyne Tunnels are a gateway to both sides of the River Tyne, and allow our customers to quickly and easily get to unique venues, such as The Customs House in South Shields, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, and Sage Gateshead, which are all joining us as part of the parade.
“We’re thrilled that the Tunnels will not only be part of the journey, but also one of the destinations for eager elephant spotters.”
Vinyl banners, designed by children from schools in North Tyneside, are also displayed alongside the sculpture, with painted elephant tracks leading from the recently re-opened pedestrian and cyclist tunnel, to help visitors on foot or bike to find their way to Elenora.