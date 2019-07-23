Families warned to 'remain vigilant' after 10 reports of missing children across Sunderland and South Tyneside in warm weather
Police have warned families across South Tyneside and Sunderland to ‘look after each other’ after 10 reports of missing children across the two areas in one day.
Parents and carers are being reminded to ‘remain vigilant’ following the reports, which were all made on Tuesday, July 23, as weather across the North East hots up.
Northumbria Police confirmed on social media that the force had received an increased number of calls, including 10 reports of young children going missing after becoming separated from their families at the beach.
All children involved have been safely reunited with their loved ones.
A statement said: “With our coastlines very busy we want to remind people to look after each other and to keep young children close by.
“These jobs are always horrible experiences for families and we are always happy to help but it has taken up a lot of time today so remain vigliant.”
Dozens of people across Sunderland and South Tyneside have headed out to the coast or the park to bask in the scorching summer weather, as temperatures in the region creep up to the mid-20s.
The weather is expected to reach 27°C later on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining hot throughout the rest of this week.
Tuesday night could see scattered, thundery showers continuing into Wednesday, July 24.
If you see a child alone or in a distressed state, you can contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101.