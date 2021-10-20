Medical personal were called to assist a fan in the stands during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Picture PA.

Alan George Smith, 80, collapsed during the first half of the match at St James’ Park and play was suspended while his condition was stabilised.

He was subsequently transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle city centre before being moved for specialist care at the Freeman Hospital.

Mr Smith’s son, Paul, said: "We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress, is now fully alert and is up and walking about. He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out.

"He and our family would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition.

"We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John’s Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital. We will be forever grateful.”

"We would also like to say thank you to all of the people who have wished Alan well on social media and the players and staff of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, especially Jamaal Lascelles who has sent a personal message. It meant so much to Alan.

"He is looking forward to getting back to St. James’ Park as soon as possible."

Tom said he could not have done it without his friend and fellow North East doctor Matty Anderson.

The club’s crowd doctor, player’s doctor and cardiologist were also quickly on the scene and the fan was stretchered away to hospital.

The game was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as the medical emergency became apparent.