Samantha Bruce tragically died on March 28, 2021 following a three-year fight with a type of brain tumour called astrocytoma.

During her fight, Samantha and her partner, Craig Hampton, were supported by the Astro Brain Tumour Fund, a charity which offers support and funds medical research to find a cure for brain cancer.

Samantha Bruce with brother David

Her family have committed to raising funds for the charity in memory of Samantha and on Saturday, August 21 they will take on Ben Nevis in Scotland to raise further funds.

Samantha’s brother, David Bruce, 33, said: "It is important to keep Samantha’s legacy going and to raise funds to support the charity for people fighting the same battle as my sister did.

"Samantha would have been proud.”

Samatha’s partner, Craig, and mum, Deborah Johnson, will also be taking part in the walk, with support from Samantha’s dad, Alan Bruce.

Samantha Bruce with partner Craig Hampton.

The team of 24 will travel from South Shields to Scotland on Friday, August 20 before returning the day after the eight-hour climb on Sunday, August 22.

A Just Giving Page set up by the family has already raised £8,055 for the charity in Samantha’s memory.

They stressed that more funding is needed for research into brain tumours which, according to Brain Tumour Research, kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

Paying tribute to Samantha earlier this year, brother David told of how his sister saved three lives after opting to donate her organs when she knew she would likely not survive.

The team taking on Ben Nevis in memory of Samantha.

He said at the time: “Samantha was so brave in the way she handled this cruel disease and was an absolute inspiration to all.

"She was a selfless person and was committed to helping others.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samanthabruce89

Donations can also be made by scanning the QR code.

Samantha Bruce with mam Deborah Johnson.

Samantha Bruce with dad Alan and sister Jayne.