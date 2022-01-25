Family pay tribute to cyclist, 31, who died after collision in Newcastle city centre

Laura Duncalfe, 31, died after a collision on New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called out at around 9.20am on January 1 after the report came in of a collision between a car and cyclist on St Lawrence Road in the city centre.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the 31-year-old, who lived in Newcastle, was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Duncalfe

Laura sadly died on January 23.

Paying tribute, her family said: “Laura was a wonderful partner, daughter and sister. She worked tirelessly for the benefit of others and lived her life courageously and to the full.

“She will be sorely missed by us all.”

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police said he and his team continue to support Laura’s family and loved ones.

He said: “Every death on our roads is always incredibly sad, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody with their whole future ahead of them.

“We will continue to offer Laura’s family any support they need and would ask everyone to respect their privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are committed to finding out what happened in the moments immediately before this collision and would continue to ask any witnesses – or anybody with information that they think could assist our investigation – to get in touch.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time, and have yet to do so, please come forward and speak to us.”

A 29-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20220101-0599.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.