Family pays tribute to 'remarkable' 92-year-old who died after motorcycle crash in Whitburn
A 92-year-old man who died after being hit by a motorbike has been named by police.
Coulson White, of Whitburn, was walking on Whitburn Bents Road near the junction with Nicholas Avenue when he was in collision with a motorbike on Sunday, June 16.
In a statement, his family said: “He was a lovely, quiet man. He was remarkable for his age – he could be seen out nearly every day walking along the sea front at Seaburn.
“He will be sadly missed.”
Police said Coulson’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and have thanked members of the community who came forward following the tragic incident.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Sunderland Civic Centre on Thursday, June 20.
PC Steven Malt, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “Coulson was a well-liked and respected member of the community, and our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.
“They have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss, and specialist officers continue to offer them any support that they require.
“An investigation was carried out into this incident and we are satisfied that the circumstances surrounding Coulson’s death are non-suspicious.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 935 160619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.