Family tributes to South Shields great grandmother and former Riddick’s and Binns shop worker
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved great grandmother who put her family above all else.
Jane Wardle, from South Shields, sadly died on Wednesday, August 28, following a long battle with cancer.
The 92-year-old passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones, at 5.20pm, just as the cruise she was due to go on was setting sail from North Shields.
Her family say Jane ‘leaving with the cruise ship’ was a poignant way to say goodbye to the the ‘wonderful woman’ who always put her family first.
Jane, who was known to many as Jeanie, was born on November 10, 1926, in South Shields, and grew up with parents Reginald and Evelyn Sanderson, along with three siblings, Evelyn, Reginald and Shirley.
The family ran the Mechanics Pub, in South Shields, before moving to Bishop Auckland where they took over The Angel Inn.
During the Second World War Jane, Reginald and Evelyn were evacuated to Kendal, but were eventually able to return home, with Jane going on to work at Stollidays Grocery Store in South Shields.
Aged 17, Jane joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and after being discharged worked Binns Department Store in South Shields, and then at the Savoy Cinema.
In 1953 she married her childhood sweetheart, Christopher Henderson Wardle, who she had known since school and together they raised five children – Kenneth, Jane, Christopher, Joseph and Reginald.
Tragically Jane lost her husband when he died at sea on November 9, 1970, and become the sole provider for the family.
She worked tirelessly to care for her children, working at Riddick’s shoe shop until she retired aged 72.
Her daughter Jane Stephenson said: “Jeanie was such a wonderful, beautiful, strong and resilient woman, someone we loved whole heartily and will miss forever.
“She loved holidays, played darts, was a hard worker and put her children before everything.”
Jean leaves behind friend Dave McRitchie and grandchildren – Gareth, Angie, Lisa, Kris, Christopher, Lucy, Jack, Adam, Neil, Ross, Kerrie and Natalie.
She will also be missed by great-grandchildren Kate, Heidi, Fay, Alfie, Charlie, Jacob, Ellicia, Aria and Harry, as well as sister Evelyn, sister-in-law Jean, and nieces Lesley, Anne, Paul Yvonne and Paul.
Jean’s funeral service will be held at St Stephens Church, South Shields, on Wednesday, September 11, at 10.45am, followed by committal at South Shields crematorium at 11.15am.
She will be lead into the church by her grandson, Gareth Wardle, a Royal Airforce group captain.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Cancer Connections.